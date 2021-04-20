Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Josh's Organic Garden

101 N Ocean Dr # 169, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Beachfront Farmers' Market & Juice Bar in Hollywood, FL Hollywood Florida United States

Beachfront Farmers' Market & Juice Bar in Hollywood, FL

Every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., head to Josh's Organic Garden on Hollywood Beach for seasonal produce, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. Locals gather at the all-organic farmers' market and juice bar to try some of the local flavors of Florida and stock up on healthy ingredients.

The juice bar includes racks of wheatgrass, and over 4,000 heads of lettuce and kale, all perfect for your favorite smoothie or juice.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points