Josh's Organic Garden 101 N Ocean Dr # 169, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

Beachfront Farmers' Market & Juice Bar in Hollywood, FL Every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., head to Josh's Organic Garden on Hollywood Beach for seasonal produce, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. Locals gather at the all-organic farmers' market and juice bar to try some of the local flavors of Florida and stock up on healthy ingredients.



The juice bar includes racks of wheatgrass, and over 4,000 heads of lettuce and kale, all perfect for your favorite smoothie or juice.



