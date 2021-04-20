Joshi's Miniature Train Museum
17/1, B/2, Late GA Kulkarni Path, Next to, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038, India
| +91 20 2543 5378
Sat, Sun 5pm - 8pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 9:30am - 5pm
Thur 9:30am - 1pm
Sat 9:30am - 4pm
All Aboard Joshi's Museum of Miniature RailwaysRemember back in the day when you spent the summer holidays creating elaborate train systems out of a box, complete with miniature tunnels, stations, and even tiny plastic trees? B.S. Joshi did the same, eventually building his own miniature trains. In the late 1990s he decided to turn his hobby into something he could share with others, so he founded Joshi's Museum of Miniature Railways in Pune.
As the board outside claims, this is a hobby station. The miniature railway line is a work of love: There are multiple platforms constantly in use, and great attention has been paid to the details of the set-up, with the train curling past miniature refineries and electrical posts. In the background there is a clear announcement system, and beyond the track a city has been created, complete with vehicles, flyovers, high-rises, and a busy population.
It’s enough to bring out the kid in all of us.