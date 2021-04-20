JOSÉPHINE - CAVES PARISIENNES
25 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Mon - Wed 6pm - 2am
Thur - Sat 6pm - 5am
Drinks chez JoséphineIn the last few years, the 11th arrondissement has been synonymous with renowned eateries but now it's also an exciting hub for night-owls in search of a fine tipple.
In the former working-class neighborhood of Ménilmontant, a new wine, cocktail and whiskey bar is drawing in locals. Baroque in décor - think high tables, plush sofas, dark wallpaper and mosaic tiling - and largely inspired by Josephine Baker and tattoo artists of the 1940's, Joséphine boasts a sultry atmosphere that hews to an impressive selection of rare wines and housemade cocktails. A gorgeous wood shelving unit holds bottles of wines, Japanese whiskey and a host of mystery elixirs in small vials that make the place feel like an apothecary.
Be sure to try the namesake cocktail: a mix of yellow chartreuse jaune, calvados, lime, absinthe, and grapefruit zest. Start at happy hour and stay the evening - there are tasty small plates to try when hunger calls.