José Cuervo La Rojeña

Tour Of Tequila Making
Jose Cuervo dominates the central part of the town of Tequila. It has put a lot of money into its facilities to make them hospitable to visitors. They have some tours that take you through the tequila making process that are pretty interesting, but definitely lots of people. They run the Tequila Express from Guadalajara that includes a distillery tour, so you will find lots of locals going through the facility. There are fewer people on the English speaking tours, but you can't avoid the crowds - at least on a weekend.