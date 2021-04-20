Josaphatpark Rue Vandenbussche 54, 1030 Bruxelles, Belgium

Enjoy a Drink on a Friday Afternoon at Josaphat Park Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If you want to see how the locals spend their summer Friday afternoons when the days are long and the weather is nice, after visiting Avenue Louis Bertrand keep walking up the hill to the end of the avenue and you reach Josaphat Park. This is a beautiful 19th-century landscaped park designed by Edmond Galoppin and spread over 50 acres.



I was there on a Friday afternoon and was happy to discover that the locals have a fun and unique tradition. They gather in the park with friends, family and kids and have an Aperos du Parc, a tapas and a drink, while listening to live music under the trees.

Take the Carrefour Ave Azaleas entrance until you reach the kiosk.



Hours: Fridays 5 p.m.-10 p.m. April 19-September 27.

