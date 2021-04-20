Where are you going?
Jordan Vineyard & Winery

1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Website
| +1 707-431-5250
Sat, Sun 9am - 3:30pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm

Chauffeured Wine-Tasting in Sonoma

Jordan Winery’s new tour explores the 1,200-acre property via Mercedes-Benz coach and stops for wine and food pairings along the way.

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Gisele Perez
almost 7 years ago

Okra pod and its lovely flower

I spied this lovely okra pod and its showy flower in the vegetable garden at Jordan Winery, while enjoying the Estate Tour.
Gisele Perez
almost 7 years ago

Rows of hillside vines at Jordan Winery

One of the many lovely vistas seen while on the Estate Tour.

