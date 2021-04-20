Jongomero Camp, Ruaha National Park
Iringa, Tanzania
| +255 756 144 440
Photo by Paul Shaffner/Flickr
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
A Safari Without the Crowds at Jongomero CampJongomero Camp in Ruaha, Tanzania’s largest national park, is a favorite. It’s remote—more than 500 miles south of the Serengeti—and has no crowds, so game is everywhere. Feeling adventurous? Try a two-day walking safari to see the hundreds of bird species, from the lesser kestrel to the red-billed hornbill, that live in Ruaha.
This appeared in the November/Demeber 2014 issue.