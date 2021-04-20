Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jongomero Camp, Ruaha National Park

Iringa, Tanzania
Website
| +255 756 144 440
A Safari Without the Crowds at Jongomero Camp Iringa Tanzania

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

A Safari Without the Crowds at Jongomero Camp

Jongomero Camp in Ruaha, Tanzania’s largest national park, is a favorite. It’s remote—more than 500 miles south of the Serengeti—and has no crowds, so game is everywhere. Feeling adventurous? Try a two-day walking safari to see the hundreds of bird species, from the lesser kestrel to the red-billed hornbill, that live in Ruaha.

This appeared in the November/Demeber 2014 issue.

By Afar Magazine

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points