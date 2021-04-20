Jonesboro
Jonesboro, GA, USA
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Comprehensive Gone with the Wind and Civil War TourWhile visitors can learn a lot from the Road to Tara Museum in Jonesboro, Georgia, it's the tour that runs daily at 1 p.m. from the visitor's center that connects real-life experiences to characters from the book.
Jonesboro is known as "the real Tara," a town that Margaret Mitchell used as the real-life inspiration for the setting, events, and characters of Gone with the Wind.
Peter Bonner uses his knowledge as a Jonesboro native to tell guests stories about the town. You'll visit the Warren House, pictured above, a home whose front yard was turned into a battlefield for the Battle of Jonesboro. The tour also includes stops at the former home of R.K. Holliday, whose daughter was Mitchell's inspiration for Melanie Hamilton, and the Ada Jane Harris House, which inspired the home Melanie and Ashley lived in after the war.