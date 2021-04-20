Where are you going?
Jones the Grocer

Al Manara - Opp. Times Square Building - Indigo Central 8 - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 346 6886
More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10:30pm

Jones the Grocer is one of the most accessible Western restaurants in Dubai. The market-and-restaurant's friendly Australian vibe extends all the way to its menu (there are tasty options for every kind of eater, including vegans), to its  location (easy to find on busy Sheikh Zayed Road), and its hours (it's open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner). Adding to the overall welcoming appeal is the fact that Jones is the only restaurant located outside of a hotel with a liquor license in the entire UAE.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Gourmet Dining and Shopping Under One Roof

Jones the Grocer in the Al Manara neighborhood is an outstanding gourmet market, with the added benefit of having an in-house cafe. It's a great place to bring a family, with a host of dining options, whether you're in the mood for a quick cup of tea, or a sit-down meal.

