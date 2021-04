Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer is one of the most accessible Western restaurants in Dubai . The market-and-restaurant's friendly Australian vibe extends all the way to its menu (there are tasty options for every kind of eater, including vegans), to its location (easy to find on busy Sheikh Zayed Road), and its hours (it's open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner). Adding to the overall welcoming appeal is the fact that Jones is the only restaurant located outside of a hotel with a liquor license in the entire UAE.