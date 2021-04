Jones the Grocer

Fill Up on Rustic Fare

This Australian establishment actually boasts a few locations around Abu Dhabi , which is great, because you'll likely want to spend as much time here as possible. Think pumpkin and feta salads, and lamb kebobs, desserts like apple crumble topped with creamy vanilla ice cream... There are also giant burgers (seasoned with truffle oil) and bowls (yep, bowls) of fries.The ambience is rustic chic, with wooden tables and chalkboard menus. There's also air conditioning, but the vibe is just cool enough, alone.