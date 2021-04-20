Jones the Grocer
Al Mamoura Building B Ground Floor 06/07 Corner 4th Muroor & 15th Street - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
+971 2 443 8762
Sun - Thur 8am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm
Fill Up on Rustic FareThis Australian establishment actually boasts a few locations around Abu Dhabi, which is great, because you'll likely want to spend as much time here as possible. Think pumpkin and feta salads, and lamb kebobs, desserts like apple crumble topped with creamy vanilla ice cream... There are also giant burgers (seasoned with truffle oil) and bowls (yep, bowls) of fries.
The ambience is rustic chic, with wooden tables and chalkboard menus. There's also air conditioning, but the vibe is just cool enough, alone.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
This local favorite serves beautifully prepared food in a casual setting and is a great place to pick up English and Australian specialties (Marmite, anyone?). It’s also one of the few restaurants in town outside of a hotel where you can order a glass of wine with your meal.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Fresh Food Emporium and Cafe
This popular food emporium (an Australian import) has several branches throughout Abu Dhabi. The large space in Al-Raha Gardens holds a bakery, delicatessen, fromagerie and grocery offering the chance to select fresh, natural produce from artisanal suppliers. If you are not there to shop, head straight for the rustic-style café for a seasonally changing breakfast and lunch menu offering dishes made using in-store ingredients.