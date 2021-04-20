Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jones the Grocer

Al Mamoura Building B Ground Floor 06/07 Corner 4th Muroor & 15th Street - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
+971 2 443 8762
Fill Up on Rustic Fare Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Fresh Food Emporium and Cafe Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Jones the Grocer Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Fill Up on Rustic Fare Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Fresh Food Emporium and Cafe Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Jones the Grocer Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm

Fill Up on Rustic Fare

This Australian establishment actually boasts a few locations around Abu Dhabi, which is great, because you'll likely want to spend as much time here as possible. Think pumpkin and feta salads, and lamb kebobs, desserts like apple crumble topped with creamy vanilla ice cream... There are also giant burgers (seasoned with truffle oil) and bowls (yep, bowls) of fries.

The ambience is rustic chic, with wooden tables and chalkboard menus. There's also air conditioning, but the vibe is just cool enough, alone.



By Lara Rosenbaum

More Recommendations

Deborah L Williams
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Jones the Grocer

This local favorite serves beautifully prepared food in a casual setting and is a great place to pick up English and Australian specialties (Marmite, anyone?). It’s also one of the few restaurants in town outside of a hotel where you can order a glass of wine with your meal.
Karen Gardiner
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Fresh Food Emporium and Cafe

This popular food emporium (an Australian import) has several branches throughout Abu Dhabi. The large space in Al-Raha Gardens holds a bakery, delicatessen, fromagerie and grocery offering the chance to select fresh, natural produce from artisanal suppliers. If you are not there to shop, head straight for the rustic-style café for a seasonally changing breakfast and lunch menu offering dishes made using in-store ingredients.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points