Jonathan Edwards Winery

74 Chester Maine Road, North Stonington, CT 06359, USA
Website
| +1 860-215-3725
Sun - Sat 1pm - 5pm

Rock Wall Vineyard

North Stonington, Connecticut is a beautiful town just a few miles from the ocean. It has a lot of old rock walls and historic charm. While visiting there you can go to one of several wineries like Jonathan Edwards. North Stonington is also just a few miles from Foxwoods Casino if you want to do some gambling or see a show.
By Brett Bogdan

Brett Bogdan
almost 7 years ago

Wine in Focus

Here is another memory from a relaxing afternoon at Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonington, Connecticut. This appropriately highlights the wine, which is the star of the location. But the setting of peaceful rows of vines and rock walls also ads to the atmosphere. Enjoy one of several white or red wines on site or buy a bottle to take elsewhere.
Brett Bogdan
almost 7 years ago

Wine Barrels Beyond

Jonathan Edwards Winery in North Stonigton has a good selection of whites and reds to choose from. One section of the winery has barrels stacked up to add to the atmosphere. Drink at the tasting bar or bring a glass to one of several seating areas outside and escape from stress.

