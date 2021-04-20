Jökulsá á Fjöllum
Selfoss waterfallThis was the hottest day we had in Iceland and had to do a kilometer hike in the snow. It was challenging as we had kids and the trail was really slippery. Every time we stepped off the trail we would go knee dip in the snow. It was a very nice day though and really enjoyed seeing this magnificent waterfall. Right next to it is Dettifoss which is also amazing and the most powerful waterfall in Europe. Unfortunately, due to snow it was impossible to get closer and did not want to risk trying.
Selfoss is a waterfall in the river Jökulsá á Fjöllum in the north of Iceland which drops over some waterfalls about 30 km before flowing into Öxarfjörður, a bay of the Arctic Sea.The river originates as melt water from the glacier Vatnajökull and therefore the water flow varies depending on the season, the weather and volcanic activity. The river falls 44 m over a width of 100 m. Below the falls, the river passes through a gorge which is part of the Jökulsárgljúfur National Park.