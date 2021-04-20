Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jokhang Temple

Lhasa, Tibet, China, 850000
+86 891 633 6858
Temple with a View Lhasa China
Lhasa, Tibet Lhasa China
Temple with a View Lhasa China
Lhasa, Tibet Lhasa China

Temple with a View

The heart of the city of Lhasa, Tibet is Barkhor Square. The place thrives with all sorts of commercial and religious activities that are uniquely Tibetan and it’s a great place to just watch a very fascinating world go by. While there are a few restaurants that will give you a bird’s eye view of Barkhor Square, the best view is actually the one from the roof of the Jokhang Temple, which also happens to be a "must see" attraction.

From the roof the Jokhang, you can overlooking the happenings in Barkhor Square, catch a glimpse of the magnificent Potala Palace in the distant, and most interesting of all, watch pilgrims chanting the Buddhist mantra (Om Mani, Pad Me Om) and prostrating themselves in front of and inside the temple. They prostrate at least 108 times! I found myself marveling at their devotion. All the while that you soak in the views, you’ll also be breathing in the heady scent of the juniper incense that burns in the pair of huge clay ovens that front Jokhang. I can tell that it’s a very unique scent that you will never forget!

There’s a very modest fee to enter inside Jokhang. Give yourself at least a couple of hours to go through the various rooms and to have time to check out the view from the roof.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kelly Walker
almost 7 years ago

Lhasa, Tibet

We took our three kids over to Tibet (ages 10, 8, and 6). This picture is of our daughter with a pilgrim family. They had been waiting in line for 4 hours to get into the Jokhang Temple.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30