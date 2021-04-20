Jokhang Temple Lhasa, Tibet, China, 850000

Temple with a View The heart of the city of Lhasa, Tibet is Barkhor Square. The place thrives with all sorts of commercial and religious activities that are uniquely Tibetan and it’s a great place to just watch a very fascinating world go by. While there are a few restaurants that will give you a bird’s eye view of Barkhor Square, the best view is actually the one from the roof of the Jokhang Temple, which also happens to be a "must see" attraction.



From the roof the Jokhang, you can overlooking the happenings in Barkhor Square, catch a glimpse of the magnificent Potala Palace in the distant, and most interesting of all, watch pilgrims chanting the Buddhist mantra (Om Mani, Pad Me Om) and prostrating themselves in front of and inside the temple. They prostrate at least 108 times! I found myself marveling at their devotion. All the while that you soak in the views, you’ll also be breathing in the heady scent of the juniper incense that burns in the pair of huge clay ovens that front Jokhang. I can tell that it’s a very unique scent that you will never forget!



There’s a very modest fee to enter inside Jokhang. Give yourself at least a couple of hours to go through the various rooms and to have time to check out the view from the roof.

