Joinus
Pale San Vitores Road
| +1 671-646-9171
Photo courtesy of Tumon Sands Plaza
Teppanyaki Lunch Special at JoinusThe chef pours a trickle of cooking oil around the perimeter of the grill. The next moment, a wall of flame erupts from the table, to the awe and delight of everyone seated. The restaurant cheers.
Antics like these are the norm at Joinus, a popular Japanese teppanyaki restaurant located in Tumon Sands Plaza on Hotel Row. At lunchtime, locals crowd around communal tables, where combinations of meat and seafood are grilled and served right in front of you. The famous lunch special, which also includes grilled vegetables, tofu, salad, rice, and miso soup, comes in at just about $15.