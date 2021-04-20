Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Joinus

Pale San Vitores Road
Website
| +1 671-646-9171
Teppanyaki Lunch Special at Joinus Tamuning Guam

Teppanyaki Lunch Special at Joinus

The chef pours a trickle of cooking oil around the perimeter of the grill. The next moment, a wall of flame erupts from the table, to the awe and delight of everyone seated. The restaurant cheers.

Antics like these are the norm at Joinus, a popular Japanese teppanyaki restaurant located in Tumon Sands Plaza on Hotel Row. At lunchtime, locals crowd around communal tables, where combinations of meat and seafood are grilled and served right in front of you. The famous lunch special, which also includes grilled vegetables, tofu, salad, rice, and miso soup, comes in at just about $15.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points