Johnston Canyon
You can see thousands of years of erosion in this narrow canyon, where Johnston Creek's clear waters cut through the soft limestone that make up the Canadian Rockies. The journey upstream follows a series of turbulent white waters cascading into emerald-green pools, all enclosed by colorful rock walls. The paved trail that takes you gently up leads to two sets of waterfalls: the aptly named Lower Falls at the 1.2-kilometer (0.7-mile) mark and the Upper Falls at 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles). Suitable even for those with a stroller in tow, the journey runs about 30 minutes to the Lower Falls and 45 minutes to the view of the Upper Falls. The easy access does translate to crowds at this beautiful spot, but you can still find solitude by hiking beyond the paved portion of the path to the meadow above the canyon, where the bubbling Ink Pots—some eight mineral springs—await at the 5.4-kilometer (3.6-mile) mark.