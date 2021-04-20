Where are you going?
Johnson Pier

Johnson Pier, El Granada, CA 94019, USA
DIY Bay Area Crab Feast El Granada California United States

DIY Bay Area Crab Feast

You came all the way to San Francisco and you're going to let some stranger in a chef's hat cook your dungeness crab for you?

Pshaw. There's a little-known alternative, even among locals, that's far more fun: Zip down the coast half an hour to Half Moon Bay and pull into the scenic, fragrant, non-touristy Pillar Point Harbor. Roam happily, then make your way to whichever fisherman's selling crab that day, right off the boat. Chat, buy, drive, boil, eat; repeat as needed.

Call the Fishfone first to see what's running. Depends on season, availability, etc.

650-726-8724
By Chris Colin , AFAR Contributor

