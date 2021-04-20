john klusczynski plaza [CLOSED]
Chicago, IL, USA
German Festivals, Craft Beers and BratwurstBeer lovers celebrate Chicago's fall season with German festivals all through September and October. Hofbrauhaus restaurant on Rosemont brews their own special Oktoberfestbier while an Austrian Oompah band plays nightly, deca restaurant at the Ritz Carlton hosts a Beer and Brat Battle and Goose Island Wrigleyville gets in on the action with a Polkaholics Band and seasonal craft beers.
The official Berghoff Oktoberfest usually takes place over several days in mid September with a German costume contest, a 45ft long bratwurst, keg tapping and nightly shows but that’s just one of the many beer centric events happening this season. So, if you’re German or you just like beer, grab yourself a stein and spend a few months in Chicago in the fall. Prost!