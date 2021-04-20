Johannesburg Lion Park
R512 Pelindaba Rd, Hartbeespoort, Broederstroom, 0240, South Africa
| +27 87 150 0100
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 6pm
An Encounter With The KingIf you ever find yourself in Johannesburg, make sure you pay the Lions at the Johannesburg Lion Park a visit. For ur, this exciting day out marked the beginning of an epic 3-week road trip across South Africa. Even though the thrill of chancing upon or spooting a wild animal in a safari was missing, the close encounter with the majestic king of the jungle was unforgettable.
Located just an hour’s drive from Jo’burg, the park is divided into enclosures for different animals. Think of it as an experience that lies somewhere between a visit to the zoo and a safari in one of the national parks. There are different areas for Lions, Cheetahs, Hyenahs, and the herbivorous animals. You can drive through individual areas, watching the beautiful predators go about their routines – there are no fences or glass barriers, so it is strongly recommended to keep your windows rolled up !
Having a lioness amble across the dirt track right in front of our car and a lion devour a huge piece of meat 5 metres from where we were were both exhilerating and intimidating experiences. Once the adrenaline rush settled, we made our way to spot some Zebras and get our palms tickled by the Giraffe’s tongue.
Of course, what’s a day out without some local food – the park boasts of a traditional “Braai” (Grill) where you can make your own burgers and enjoy the authentic South African experience. The entry to the park is 150 RAN (£10) and it’s possible to do a self-drive. Highly recommended!