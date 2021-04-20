Johannesburg
Gerald Garner–Ambassador of Joburg!Gerald Garner is a gem, and I am so lucky he has become a good friend although we live thousands of miles apart.
Johannesburg has had such a bad rap for years, that travelers would stay as far away as possible. Some of course, still do. For me, it's become one of the most fascinating cities to visit, thanks to locals like Gerald. He goes above and beyond to make you fall in love with Jozi. You've been warned.
Gerald is one of the most passionate ambassadors of Johannesburg; especially in support of Jozi's inner city revitalization. He's written a number of books on the subject, including: 'Joburg Places' – A celebration of Johannesburg's hidden gems (that you can purchase on Amazon, btw). Better still, he offers a number of enlightening inner city walking tours. Hire him for a private tour, if you can. I walked with him (THANK YOU, GERALD!!), and it blew my mind, and best of all, it changed my perception of Joburg forever.