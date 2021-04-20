Jogyesa
55 Ujeongguk-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-768-8600
lantern in a windowA window-display near the Jogye-sa temple in central Seoul...now, THAT's a paper lantern!
Buddhist temples were not allowed in Seoul during the years of the Joseon (Yi) dynasty (1392-1910); the new rulers were suspicious of clerical involvement in government and banned monks from their new capital.
Today, the streets around Jogye-sa, (built in 1910), just blocks away from the old Royal Palace compounds, are full of shops that sell robes, incense, lanterns, etc...Along with their Protestant and Catholic counterparts, Buddhist activists are once again involved in Korean politics...