Joe's Tiki Bar Grill & Sushi

1318 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-929-9867
Casual Beach Party in Hollywood, FL Hollywood Florida United States

Joe's Tiki Bar is a waterfront beach bar in Hollywood Beach. The eatery is well known for its delicious sushi rolls and sashimi, made fresh by a Japanese sushi chef. Joe's Tiki Bar offers a wide range of menu choices from both land and sea. Menu highlights include fresh shrimp cocktails, burgers, chicken wings, and crispy fries.

The full bar offers plenty of mixed and frozen drinks plus tap and bottled beer. Be sure to try one of the tropical favorites as recommended by the bartenders. Stop in during a game or on karaoke night, but be warned—the dance floor tends to fill up quickly!

Boaters along the Intracoastal may dock beside Joe's or arrive by water taxi, and it's located less than a block away from the glittery Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

