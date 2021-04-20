Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jobson's Bay

Jobson's Bay, Bermuda
Snorkeling Bermuda's Beaches: Jobson's Cove Bermuda

Snorkeling Bermuda's Beaches: Jobson's Cove

Tufts of green shrubbery atop jagged boulders surround the crystal clear water at Jobson’s Cove on Bermuda’s South Shore. These limestone and lava boulders have created a shallow pool that is quite calm and excellent for snorkelers and families with kids. Located right next to Warwick Long Bay, Jobson’s Cove makes a great spot for picnics and floating around with tropical fish. Climb the cliff steps to the top and enjoy the view, and snap a few pics while you’re at it. Watch your step though, it’s a long way to the bottom.
By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points