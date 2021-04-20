Jobson's Bay Jobson's Bay, Bermuda

Snorkeling Bermuda's Beaches: Jobson's Cove Tufts of green shrubbery atop jagged boulders surround the crystal clear water at Jobson’s Cove on Bermuda’s South Shore. These limestone and lava boulders have created a shallow pool that is quite calm and excellent for snorkelers and families with kids. Located right next to Warwick Long Bay, Jobson’s Cove makes a great spot for picnics and floating around with tropical fish. Climb the cliff steps to the top and enjoy the view, and snap a few pics while you’re at it. Watch your step though, it’s a long way to the bottom.

