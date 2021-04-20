China's Jewel: 114 Lakes in "Nine-Village Valley"

Jiuzhaigou is quite simply one of the most beautiful places on earth. To be honest, it will be hard to view other nature scenes afterwards, so make it a "last stop" on your China trip!



Legend has it that a goddess accidentally dropped her mirror, which shattered into the 114 lakes which sprinkle the lands. You think you've seen the best, and then you see another gorgeous scene...and ANOTHER! Pictured is Peacock Lake (see the colors?!).



Take the bus to the TOP of the mountain, then walk your way down. Less tourist-filled and you even get a walk in your day!



The journey to get to Jiuzhaigou is full of hardship (perhaps what makes the reward so fulfilling)! It's a 10 hour bus ride from Chengdu, the nearest city. You could also fly from Beijing or Chengdu (less than an hour flight). The area is filled with Tibetan migrants, so try your hand at a homestay to support the locals.



Compared to the rest of your China hostel experiences, Jiuzhaigou is extremely expensive, but well worth it!