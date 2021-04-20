Where are you going?
Jiuzhaigou

Jiuzhaigou, Aba, Sichuan, China, 623400
+86 837 773 9753
Modern Hiking - Sichuan, China

Jiuzhaigou Valley (or Jiuzhaigou National Park) is located in Sichuan, China. It is one of the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This is the longest hiking experience I've ever had - it took me two days to finish every part of the park! However, I have to say, I'm already blessed by the modern road condition - "hardwood floor" type of the pathway that carved/built around the trees.
By Shan Shan

More Recommendations

Shan Shan
almost 7 years ago

The water color in reality - Sichuan, China

A must visit when you go to Sichuan, China - The Jiuzhaigou National Park. It's a zen world outside of the busy city. You can't really finish the whole park in one day, especially if you are planning to take a lot of pictures. Try to go there early in the morning, when there are fewer people, and the fog is not gone yet.
Lauren MacG
almost 7 years ago

China's Jewel: 114 Lakes in "Nine-Village Valley"

Jiuzhaigou is quite simply one of the most beautiful places on earth. To be honest, it will be hard to view other nature scenes afterwards, so make it a "last stop" on your China trip!

Legend has it that a goddess accidentally dropped her mirror, which shattered into the 114 lakes which sprinkle the lands. You think you've seen the best, and then you see another gorgeous scene...and ANOTHER! Pictured is Peacock Lake (see the colors?!).

Take the bus to the TOP of the mountain, then walk your way down. Less tourist-filled and you even get a walk in your day!

The journey to get to Jiuzhaigou is full of hardship (perhaps what makes the reward so fulfilling)! It's a 10 hour bus ride from Chengdu, the nearest city. You could also fly from Beijing or Chengdu (less than an hour flight). The area is filled with Tibetan migrants, so try your hand at a homestay to support the locals.

Compared to the rest of your China hostel experiences, Jiuzhaigou is extremely expensive, but well worth it!

