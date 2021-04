Surfing in Jinshan

Jinshan is one of the oldest and most consistent surf spots in Taiwan . Located just outside of the town of Jinshan on the north coast just an hour's drive from Taipei, the highway in front of the beach is lined with numerous surf shops and a couple of cafe's with patios overlooking the beach. There are a few English-speaking instructors in the area if you need to learn, and board rentals are reasonably-priced.