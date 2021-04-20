Jingyuan 70 Anshan Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300020

Finding Stillness at the Last Emperor's Home Jingyuan, or "Stillness Garden," was named by Puyi, the last emperor of the Qing Dynasty, who resided here for a few years from 1927.



The garden's grounds are only about 3,000 square meters in size, but provides a villa-esque setting, with Spanish-style architecture and water fountains dotted throughout. You can venture through the three courtyards and into the main house where the Emperor lived with his empress, concubine, and staff. Set up as a tour, housewares and furniture are assembled in each room as they would have been when the Emperor lived there.



If you'd like to learn more, there is also a small exhibition that portrays the life of Puyi during his residence at Jingyuan through notes and photographs. In another hall, you can find out more about the restoration of this site that began in 2003. The garden was then opened to the public as a protected heritage site in 2007.



