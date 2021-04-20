Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

JingShan Park | 景山公园

44 Jingshan W St, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100009
Website
| +86 10 6403 8098
Escape to Charcoal Hill Beijing China

Escape to Charcoal Hill

I felt obligated to visit the Forbidden City while in Beijing as it tops every "must see" list. I sort of wish I hadn't. Even though I went early in the morning it was already mobbed with tourists. After about thirty minutes inside the compound all the little courtyards began to look the same and the crowds became overwhelming. I started to feel panicky and searched the maze for an exit. When I finally escaped I headed to the leafy park directly north of the Forbidden City and made the short climb up Charcoal Hill. From that vantage point I breathed a sigh of relief and admired the vastness and beauty of the Forbidden City from a safe distance. Hopefully you will luck out with a clear and sunny day like I did which greatly enhanced the city views. It costs RMB 10 to enter Jingshan Park (and RMB 60 to enter the Forbidden City but you've been warned).
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30