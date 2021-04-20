晶澤會館
No. 3, Shuishalian Street, Yuchi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 555
| +886 4 9700 8188
Xuanguang TempleThis picturesque temple, which overlooks Sun Moon Lake, is a great place to lean about the history of Tripitaka; the monk who is immortalized in the novel Journey to The West and is credited for helping spread Buddhism into China.
From Taipei Railway Station take a train toward Taichung Railway Station, continue by Renyou Bus to Sun Moon Lake stop. The temple is located on the northern tip of the lake.
