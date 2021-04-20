Homestyle Brunch in Brooklyn
Jimmy's Diner, tucked in a nook between Williamsburg and Greenpoint, is a cozy, unpretentious place grab brunch in Brooklyn. The savory veggie bowl with homemade home fries and topped with two eggs that will warm you up on the coldest winter mornings. Always ask what the specials are because they change weekly. The friendly waitstaff always let us linger a bit longer after we're done eating to enjoy our cup of Stumptown. They also have a bar, which is convenient if you're eating alone with a good book for company. Bring and get there before 11:00am on the weekends to avoid waiting for a table.