Jimmy's Charhouse 1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Deerfield, IL 60015, USA

The House That Char Built If you're in the mood for a perfectly grilled steak, or perhaps some incredibly fresh seafood, Jimmy's Charhouse is your place to sit back, relax, and enjoy a fantastic meal in elegant surroundings. Start off your meal with a hand-crafted cocktail, and then pair up your entrée with a selection from Jimmy's cellar. Come in hungry, go home happy, and leave the cooking to Jimmy.