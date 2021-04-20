Jimmy Liks [CLOSED] 186-188 Victoria St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia

Thai Street Food in Potts Point Betel leaves are used as a stimulant, an antiseptic, and a breath freshener in Southeast Asia. At Jimmy Liks, they are how you eat a chicken and smoked eggplant bite-size starter. The little amuse bouche comes with a chili and eschalot relish. Those repelled by Kings Cross’ razzamatazz find a champagne effervescence on this Potts Point cusp of Victoria Street, where pot-bellied backpackers meet glamorous, well-heeled types. The caramelised beef ribs—braised, rich, and falling off the bone—are a sticky but not cloying affair, served with a side of nahm plah prik sauce, fishy and tart, which cuts through the sweet meat. Fried soft shell crab is lightly battered, salty and peppered with szechuan, served with a som dtom salad, spicy with shredded green papaya and snake beans.



The salmon salad, pink and rare, is tossed with cubes of watermelon, dressed with ginger, kaffir lime leaf and chilli. It’s scattered with crisp-fried salmon skin that adds another daring element to an already multi-textured dish.



Mr Liks’ thoroughly pairs down what could be a stuffy atmosphere. Beautiful textured fabrics hang above the dining area, an un-sewn patchwork of raw silk and hessian in deep reds and earthy browns.



You belly up to a plain long table the length of the room, sitting next to your companion and facing some fashionable Potts Point pair. Lumbar support? No. Just scissor-kick a long bench stool, and negotiate on how far to pull in the shared seat.

