Jimmy Carter Library and Museum 441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

Photo by Caroline Eubanks More info Sun 12pm - 4:45pm Mon - Sat 9am - 4:45pm

Atlanta's Presidential History His eponymous museum offers an interesting and in-depth look at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. One of the highlights is a re-creation of the Oval Office from his time in the White House, and the library and museum boast beautiful surrounding gardens.



