Jimmy Carter Library and Museum

441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
| +1 404-865-7100
Atlanta's Presidential History Atlanta Georgia United States
Sun 12pm - 4:45pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 4:45pm

Atlanta's Presidential History

His eponymous museum offers an interesting and in-depth look at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. One of the highlights is a re-creation of the Oval Office from his time in the White House, and the library and museum boast beautiful surrounding gardens.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Serene and quiet

This is very peaceful place to visit. Very quiet but also quite beautiful.

