Jimbo's Sand Bar

6200 North Ocean Drive
Website
| +1 954-927-9560
Meet at the Tiki Hut for Happy Hour Hollywood Florida United States

More info

Sun 8:30am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 8:30am - 12am

Meet at the Tiki Hut for Happy Hour

In Hollywood Beach, the beauty of the water is sometimes all we need. At Jimbo's Sandbar, sit down at a rustic, casual bar enjoy views of the swaying Intracoastal Waterway, near the Dania Beach Bridge. There is a great deal of boat traffic and a mix of locals and tourists. On Friday and Saturday nights, local entertainers play classic rock tunes on the deck. It's a super-chill beach spot.

Jimbo's is a 200 foot tiki hut with food specialities like clam rolls and their famous reuben sandwich. This is a true Florida happy hour spot with tropical drink selections, specials, and a wide variety of beach beers.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

