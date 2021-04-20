A Seafood Feast in Jimbaran
Jimbaran Bay is a beautiful white sand beach with calm water and gorgeous sunsets and is known to have the freshest and tastiest seafood in Bali
. During the day a seafood market sells to restaurants and private buyers, and at night there are around 50 restaurants clumped in three separate groups along the bay all with their barbecues blazing. The group closest to the Four Seasons Resort are the most well known and most frequented by foreign tourists. Arrive early to watch the sunset and order food before the tables are full because it can take a long time to get dinner if you don't. Another hint is to make sure you find a table away from the barbecue because it can get pretty smoky.