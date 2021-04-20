Where are you going?
Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

4964 Centre Pointe Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406, USA
+1 843-747-3800
Mobile Bar-B-Q North Charleston South Carolina United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm

Mobile Bar-B-Q

Southern barbecue gurus, Jim 'N Nick's drove their enormous mobile smoker to Charleston, South Carolina for the annual Wine & Food Festival. Chef Drew Robinson and his crew manned the smoker late into the night, smoking their pork shoulder 14 hours, before serving it at the Southern Foodways Alliance Potlikker Film Festival opening night. On the menu: Berkshire pork cooked Alabama asasado-style, BBQ Rappahannock River Oysters, and potlikker (the liquid left behind after boiling collard greens) perfumed with Benton's Smoky Mountain Country Ham. It all got washed down with Fullsteam Brewery First Frost Persimmon Ale and a lot of whiskey cocktails.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

