Jicaro Lodge

Paseo de Los Mangos, Granada, Nicaragua
Yoga Retreats: Jicaro Island Ecolodge, Nicaragua Granada Nicaragua

It’s easy to be zen at this secluded sustainable resort located on a tiny island in Lake Nicaragua. Guests arrive via a ten-minute boat ride from the colonial town of Granada. Once on island, activities range from kayaking around the lake to lounging in a hammock on the deck of one of the nine casitas. Yoga is offered every day on a lakeside platform that looks out to the Mombacho volcano. Well-known yoga instructors host week-long retreats throughout the year.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

