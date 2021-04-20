집시
South Korea, 경기도 안양시 만안구 예술공원로
Unlikely ArtMy homage to Leonardo's Vitruvian Man. Proportions in art and nature are evident and this lookout tunnel displays that.
At Anyang Art Park this look out tunnel is one of many interesting installations that make the viewer think and interact with the exhibits, pushing the viewer to actuvely explore the art.
From Seoul take the subway on Line 1 to Gwanak Station then take bus 1, 51, 5624, 5625, 5626, 5530 or 5713 and get off at the Anyang Art Park intersection. From here it is a five minute walk to the actual park.