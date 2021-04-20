Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

蒋介石黄山府邸

China, Chongqing Shi, Nanan Qu, 黄山风景区
Jiang Jieshi (Chiang Kai-Shek) Old Military Headquarters Chongqing China

Jiang Jieshi (Chiang Kai-Shek) Old Military Headquarters

As an American, I vaguely understood China's role in World War I and II. I never really got that China was essentially plunged in a violent Civil War that was only interrupted by those wars, for decades.

Chiang Kai-Shek was the leader of the Kuomingtang, while Mao Zedong famously led the Communists. They fought across this enormous country. As a result, so many cities have some some memorial of Chiang Kai-Shek's slow retreat to Taiwan.

Chongqing is a really important city in this history, and continues to be a political center of the country. It was China's capitol during WWII, and you can visit Chiang Kai-Shek's headquarters in the mountains. It's where he met American advisers, with his American-trained wife advising at his side. You can sit in the actual chair he sat in for these meetings. It's a big compound, with a lot to see. A short drive from downtown Chongqing, ask your hotel to arrange a driver.

Photo by Allen Larsen/Wikipedia.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points