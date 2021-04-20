Where are you going?
Jianfengzhen

Jianfengzhen, Ledong, Hainan, China, 572542
Explore an Ancient Mountain Rainforest Ledong China

Explore an Ancient Mountain Rainforest

About an hour or two west of Sanya city is Jianfeng mountain, a national park reserve of beautiful rain forest, clean air, and amazing wildlife. It's around a two-hour hike up to the peak (or you can try to catch a motorbike or car); once there, you can see all along the coast and all of the city.

For some reason, this is considered a secret destination in Sanya. You'll have to hire a private car or take a guide to get out here. It's well worth making the effort—you don't get the overwhelming crowds that you sometimes encounter elsewhere.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

