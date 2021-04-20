Jian HAUS Haizhu, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Find Fair Trade Gifts from China's Minority Groups Part shop, part gallery, part library, Jian HAUS offers a large number of fair-trade arts, crafts and other creative works. Many of them are made by traditional craftsman, art students and artists from China's numerous minority group. The shop—the first opened by China's only fair-trade-focused NGO, iFAIR—aims to provide a platform for their works. It is also a library; most books are donated by the public. The shop sends children's books that are donated to those in need. Grab a coffee and browse!



Address: No. 6, Xiyuansanxiang, Xiaozhou Village, Guangzhou