Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jian HAUS

Haizhu, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China
Find Fair Trade Gifts from China's Minority Groups Guangzhou China

Find Fair Trade Gifts from China's Minority Groups

Part shop, part gallery, part library, Jian HAUS offers a large number of fair-trade arts, crafts and other creative works. Many of them are made by traditional craftsman, art students and artists from China's numerous minority group. The shop—the first opened by China's only fair-trade-focused NGO, iFAIR—aims to provide a platform for their works. It is also a library; most books are donated by the public. The shop sends children's books that are donated to those in need. Grab a coffee and browse!

Address: No. 6, Xiyuansanxiang, Xiaozhou Village, Guangzhou
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points