Jewel of the Canyons Bed and Breakfast
429 Greenwood Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
| +1 719-275-0378
Photo by Joshua Berman
Jewel of the Canyons B&B in Cañon City Charms GuestsMy wife and I stayed in this "1890 Victorian style bed and breakfast" on a weekend trip to Cañon City to ride the Royal Gorge Railroad and visit a few other local sites. The rooms are cozy, restored, and adorned with antiques. Communal breakfast table is friendly and fun, as guests compare the day's plans and adventures.
Rooms from $129 for two people.