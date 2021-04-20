Where are you going?
Jewel of the Canyons Bed and Breakfast

429 Greenwood Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
Website
| +1 719-275-0378
Jewel of the Canyons B&B in Cañon City Charms Guests Cañon City Colorado United States

My wife and I stayed in this "1890 Victorian style bed and breakfast" on a weekend trip to Cañon City to ride the Royal Gorge Railroad and visit a few other local sites. The rooms are cozy, restored, and adorned with antiques. Communal breakfast table is friendly and fun, as guests compare the day's plans and adventures.

Rooms from $129 for two people.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

