Jewel of a Sunset

My favorite place to slow down after a big hike or walk in Tilden, is a shaded area next to the water on the Northwestern side of Jewel Lake.



If you time it just right with the sunset, and the wind isn't too strong that night, the reflection of the sunset colors on the water can be stunning.



To get there, park near Little Farm and Tilden Park Indian Camp and then follow the trail called Wildcat Creek Trail to get to the lake. Then, be sure to loop all the way around the lake and follow the Lower Packrat Trail that is a much more secluded trail to get you back to the parking lot.