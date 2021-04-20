Jetty Point Shopping Complex Jetty Point Complex, 110, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Scooter Around Unless you plan on lounging on the beach the whole time, which many people do, you'll need some form of wheels to get around Langkawi. Taking a scooter around the island makes the journey an adventure, and suddenly your destination is secondary to the fun you'll have getting there. You can find motorbikes, scooters and mopeds at your hotel or off the jetty. You will also need a valid license and a helmet at all times—and watch out for wildlife crossing the road; snakes, cows, chickens and even buffalo are common. Make sure you rent your motor bike from an official, and insured shop too.



