JetPack Cancun Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Cancun's Water Sports If sitting on the beach is too boring or if you just need a shot of adrenaline, Cancun outfitters and resorts offer plenty of water sports lessons and equipment. There are the usual suspects: surfing, kiteboarding, and parasailing, as well as kayaking and wake boarding. If you're looking for something a bit unusual, you might want to ask about the jetpack experience, also referred to as flyboarding. A jetpack will be strapped to your back and you'll receive instructions from the tour operator about how to soar above the water, shooting up like a rocket. Less adventurous friends or family traveling with you can watch from the shore.



