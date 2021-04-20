Where are you going?
JetPack Cancun

Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 176 8156
Cancun's Water Sports Cancun Mexico
JetPack on the Water Cancun Mexico
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Cancun's Water Sports

If sitting on the beach is too boring or if you just need a shot of adrenaline, Cancun outfitters and resorts offer plenty of water sports lessons and equipment. There are the usual suspects: surfing, kiteboarding, and parasailing, as well as kayaking and wake boarding. If you're looking for something a bit unusual, you might want to ask about the jetpack experience, also referred to as flyboarding. A jetpack will be strapped to your back and you'll receive instructions from the tour operator about how to soar above the water, shooting up like a rocket. Less adventurous friends or family traveling with you can watch from the shore.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Max Power
almost 7 years ago

JetPack on the Water

For as long as I can remember, I have dreamed of a future with jetpacks. A water powered vehicle was not what I imagined while watching the Jetsons, but it's as close as you can get! JetPack Mexico is a new experience and you can be one of the first in Cancun to try it out. Surprisingly it only takes 30 minutes of training and you're off!

