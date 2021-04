Jet Ski Rental 223 National Road

Need For Speed VROOM VROOM! You know you want to rent a Jet Ski and fly around Perfume Bay like you're in a Bond movie. And you can. Jet Ski rentals are available all over the place—just walk down the beach or ask at your hotel. When you get sick of jet-skiing—if that's even possible—you can also kiteboard, parasail, and more. Blue Bay and Perfume Bay are water sport heaven.