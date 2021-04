Jerpoint Abbey

Ancient monuments to a timeless God

Iconic St Patrick arrived in Ireland in the 5th century to spread Catholicism, and he found a fertile land for his faith. With in a few decades, a series of grand monasteries was built across the island and Irish monks were spreading their beliefs across Europe. Pillaging by Vikings in the 9th century ended this golden age but you can find its legacies in the iconic and ancient Celtic crosses found in churchyards big and small. Vast, moody sites like Clonmacnoise, Jerpoint and Glendalough attest to the riches of the early church and the power of faith that saw such huge structures carved out of tough granite by hand. Wander amidst the lichen-covered artifacts and imagine their stories.