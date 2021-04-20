Jerez Cathedral
Carnaval in CadizNo one does Carnaval like the Venetians, but the Spanish are right behind them! Join thousands of revelers for the opening festivities when the streets are shut down for the Gran Cabalgata - The Big Parade - around dusk.
The procession takes several hours and the floats are amazingly intricate and lovingly assembled. But in typical Spanish style the real party doesn’t start until midnight, when the fireworks show begins and the streets light up with that festive feeling.
Expect everyone to be in a costume of sorts, and be certain to wear sturdy bottomed shoes as the streets will be riddled with broken glass from all night partying! Book early, Cadiz is not a huge place and fills up very fast for the first few weeks of March when Carnaval takes place.
Photo by Richard Clifford/Flickr.