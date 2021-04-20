Jeremy Wine Company
6 W Pine St, Lodi, CA 95240, USA
| +1 209-367-3773
Sun - Sat 12pm - 5pm
A Wine Bar in Small Town Wine CountryLodi, California is a small town in the valley of North-Central California, just south of Sacramento and east of the Bay Area. Not many people realize what a fantastic wine producing area it is. I didn't; in fact, I had heard about the wines of Lodi but didn't understand the deep connection this area has to wine until I experienced it. Jeremy, the owner, reflects that connection through his love of Lodi grapes and experience in Lodi winemaking. He gets to know local grape growers, carefully chooses the grapes he buys, and makes wine using blends of the best local grapes he can find. All wines are made in small quantities, from about 35-145 cases.
Like all the places I visited in Lodi, the tasting room at Jeremy Wine Co. is a friendly place. I felt like I didn't want to leave and would love to spend an afternoon there, maybe on the patio, with friends. Jeremy and his wife, Choral, made me feel right at home. The wine menu changes every four months--my favorites were the Barbera and Old Vine Zinfandel. Tastings are $5. It's open Thursday 1:00-8:00 (staying open late for farmers' market nights), Fridays 1:00-5:00, and Saturdays and Sundays 11:00-5:00. As one of twelve tasting rooms in downtown Lodi, Jeremy Wine Co. could be one stop in a leisurely afternoon of wine tasting at the downtown rooms, all within easy walking distance of each other.