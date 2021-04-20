Jeonju, Namcheongyo Bridge
219-1 Gyo-dong, Wansan-gu, Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea
| +82 63-284-0119
Down by the river in JeonjuA proud member of the growing "cittàslow" (slow city) movement, Jeonju's historic "Hanok Maeul" district is a pedestrian, gastronomic, and architectural delight. Korea's southwest is still off the tourist radar for most Western visitors, but this provincial capital should not be missed if you want to get a feel for the country's soul outside of Seoul.
Jeonju has been named by UNESCO as a world "city of gastronomy," and what better way to either work up an appetite or to walk off some culinary indulging than by taking a stroll along the tranquil river just south of the city's historic heart. The Namcheongyo bridge is the only structure of its kind remaining in the country, and on summer evenings, you'll find neighborhood families enjoying the airy views from its wooden-floored pavilion, shoes off and guard down...
Jeonju is an easy two-and-a-half-hour train-ride from Seoul's Yongsan Station. Give yourself at least two or three days to take in the traditional sights and tastes of this mellow riverside city.