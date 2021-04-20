Jensen Beach Blvd., 3351 NW Royal Oak Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA

Jensen Beach Blvd., Jensen Beach By the 1890's Jensen Beach was named the "Pineapple Capital of the world". There were pineapples being grown in the area on the mainland and across the river on Hutchinson Island. Today, the pineapple is a symbol of Jensen Beach and every November Jensen Beach holds their very popular Pineapple Festival.



When you arrive at Jensen Beach Blvd., continue East to the railroad tracks and cross over continuing on Jensen Beach Blvd. as you drive through through the little town of Jensen Beach. At the end of the road, you turn left onto Indian River Drive. Drive along the river and when you come to the round-about, take the right onto the bridge. At the end of the road you arrive at the beach. This area is the Hutchinson Island part of Jensen beach.



Laid-back Jensen Beach has somewhat of a Florida Keys feel. The people are friendly and happy. There are quite a few good restaurants in town. You also have shops, kayaking and paddle boarding on the river, and there is always the beach near-by.



If you're looking for 5-star resorts, Jensen beach is not the place, but if you want great food, water sports, and beautiful beaches you'll be very happy there.



