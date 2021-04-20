Where are you going?
Jenolan Caves

Jenolan Caves, Jenolan NSW 2790, Australia
| +61 2 6359 3911
Cave Tours in New South Wales Jenolan Australia

Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Cave Tours in New South Wales

Jenolan Caves offers guided tours through 11 cave systems, with many more caves still to be explored.

The well-developed tours include caves with secure walkways, railings, and ample mood lighting (when necessary).

Lodging and a variety of dining options are available for guests in the Cave House. Programing includes children's tours, ghost tours, night tours, murder mystery events, musical arrangements in the caves, and even wedding planning.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

